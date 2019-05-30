Stewart Donald gives Juan Sartori Sunderland update and says any new investor will back Jack Ross

Stewart Donald says Jack Ross will remain in charge even if a new investor buys a stake in the club.

The Sunderland Chairman gave the Black Cats boss his full backing in an interview with fan podcast Roker Rapport.

Donald also gave an extensive update on the club's financial position, insisting that the Black Cats are in 'great shape'.

He is currently considering two potential investment options that would see him give up some of his shares this summer.

One of those, he has told safc.com, is current minority shareholder Juan Sartori.

Whoever takes charge, the Chairman says plans for the team next year will not be affected, and that includes the position of manager Ross.

"The football club has got under my skin, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"I don't think there's anywhere I'd rather be.

"Once you've watched football at Sunderland and you've been in with the fans, experienced the club, it's a great football club and I don't think there's a better one.

"I want to stay but I've always said I won't if there is someone who can do a better job.

"We haven't had an offer from anyone outright that I think is worh pursruing but there are one, maybe two, including Juan potentially, who really want to invest in this football club and want to do it now.

"If is say no now I might lose them forever so I have to decide whether or not that's in the best interests of the football club.

"Regardless of what happens, the people I'm talking to are like-minded," he added.

"They believe in Jack Ross, they agree with the vision and the plan of the football club.

"Juan is already in the stable, the other person I'm talking to isn't but we've talked to that person for a long time.

"Most of the others have gone by the wayside because I don't feel they've got the right ethos, long-term vision or level of commitment for the club.

"I have to decide very quickly which way to go and I'll do that, I'll communicate that and won't let it drift.

"But that won't affect on the pitch, because we're all like-minded."

Sartori purchased a 20% share in the club last August but is currently campaigning to be selected as a candidate in the Uruguayan presidential election.

His candidacy will be decided later this month when the parties hold their primary elections.

He flew over to the UK to attend last Sunday's play-off final defeat against Charlton Athletic.