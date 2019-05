Ahead of next Sunday's big clash, we've created a combined XI of Sunderland and Charlton players who could feature in the final. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree with our side:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin The Black Cats stopper showed his worth in the second leg of Sunderland's semi-final against Portsmouth. Since his arrival from Hearts last summer, McLaughlin has been a calming influence between the sticks all campaign.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien O'Nien has barely put a foot wrong since switching to right-back midway through the campaign. His energy and commitment have been key assets for the Wearsiders.

3. CB: Naby Sarr Charlton recorded the second best defensive record in League One this season, with Sarr playing a big part. His strength, ability on the ball and aerial presence have helped the Addicks keep 18 clean sheets in the league this term.

4. Krystian Bielik The Arsenal loanee, 21, has excelled both at centre-half and in a holding midfield role this season. At 6 ft 2 the Pole is a big threat from set-plays while he's also comfortable in possession.

