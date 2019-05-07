'Shouldn't have given them any!': Sunderland fans react as Portsmouth handed minimum ticket allocation for play-off clash

Sunderland have handed Portsmouth 2,000 tickets for the home leg of their play-off semi-final - and many fans have backed the decision.

Pompey brought over 3,200 fans to the Stadium of Light when the two sides met in the league, but have been handed a significantly reduced allocation for the play-off semi-final on Saturday, May 11th.

Sunderland fans have reacted to the club's Portsmouth ticket decision

The Black Cats' 1-1 draw with Pompey last month was marred by an incident which followed the visitors' equaliser, when a pyrotechnic device appeared to be thrown from the away end into the home support.

Travelling supporter Samuel Parrott, 18, of Norton Drive, Fareham, was subsequently charged with the throwing of missiles at a designated sporting event.

As a result of the incident, the Black Cats have handed Portsmouth an allocation of just 2,000 tickets for this weekend's play-off semi-final - the minimum amount that EFL rules dictate clubs must hand over.

And fans have responded to the decision and, while many praised the decision, some question whether Pompey would offer a similar allocation in return.

Here's what supporters said on our Sunderland Echo and Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook pages:

Pat Ross said: "Portsmouth fans caused enough trouble two weeks ago to justify any more than the EFL rules allow."

Patrick Keating, a Portsmouth fan, argued: "We all want to watch the game same allocation don't let one person spoil it for the rest PUP"

Ross Muirhead posted: "Shouldn't have given them any tickets"

Marc Hope commented: "No, why shouldn't they get to go cos one flare thing was thrown"

Paul Murphy added: "should have let them keep their usual away allocation, but have the fans patted down for flares, etc"

David Palls said: "That's a good idea to show them. But we need as many as we can down there backing up the lads. So if we do that they will I retaliate am just saying."

Sean Northage added: "Quite right too but feel they will be petty and do the same"

Roy Wilkinson commented: "I think they shouldn’t offer them anything after previous encounter behaviour"