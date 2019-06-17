Sunderland will find out their opponents for the first round of the Carabao Cup this Thursday - with the draw taking place live from a supermarket.

Last season saw draws for the competition held in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City and the cup’s organisers have announced the first round draw for this year will be held in a London supermarket.

A statement read: “Live from Morrisons, Colindale at 7pm on Thursday 20 June, the draw will take place within a short distance from Wembley Stadium – the home of the Carabao Cup Final.

“Conducted by two former EFL Cup winners, supporters will be able to engage with the competition as they go about their daily routine… A true modern-day supermarket sweep!”

Drawing the 70 balls from the hat will be John Barnes and Ray Parlour as they select the 35 fixtures for round one.

Barnes said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup round one draw this season, it’s a fantastic competition and round one is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs.”

Parlour added: “Hosting the draw in a supermarket as fans go about their daily lives provides them with a great opportunity to engage with the competition and I can’t wait to see who will be crowned Carabao Cup winners this season.”

70 EFL clubs will feature in the round one draw which will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, as in 2018.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing 12 August.

Sunderland were knocked out in the first round last season, beaten 2-0 at home by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.