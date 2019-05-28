Retained list, high earners and key players: The big Sunderland decisions that need to be made this summer

The inquest and fallout from Sunderland’s failure to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking will run long into the summer.

Football can be a beautiful but cruel game and that was epitomised in the final minute of the League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic, or the final six seconds to be more precise.

A season’s hopes, ambitions and dreams vanished in the blink of an eye.

61 games and nothing to show for it.

Sunderland condemned to a second season in the third tier of English football, the first time that has happened in the club’s history.

While the inquest continues, thoughts have already turned to next season and putting right the wrongs of the season just gone.

We examine the key player decisions facing Jack Ross & Co with the Black Cats facing another summer revamp in a bid to win promotion next season.

Read more:

Out-of-contract players:

Sunderland have a number of players out of contract this summer; Robbin Ruiter, Max Stryjek, Reece James, Adam Matthews plus Elliot Embleton and Luke Molyneux.

Ruiter has already revealed that he will be leaving Wearside this summer when his two-year deal comes to an end.

Stryjek has spoken openly about his desire to be a No.1 goalkeeper or at least pushing for the spot, Stryjek not happy with playing third fiddle.

He has spoken about a willingness to stay provided he has more opportunities.

The jury is out on James and Matthews and whether the pair will stay on Wearside.

Sunderland aren’t blessed with too many options at right-back, Luke O’Nien making the position his own this season and Matthews is among the higher earners.

If he were to stay he’d need to take a pay cut so a summer departure looks likely. Denver Hume will be pushing to make the left-back slot his own next season.

Ross is keen for Embleton to stay and hopes are high he will commit to a new deal following a successful loan spell at League Two Grimsby Town.

Molyneux’s future is up in the air following a loan spell at National League Pools.

A firm decision on the soon to be out-of-contract players is expected imminently, their contracts due to run out at the end of June.

Glenn Loovens signed a two-year deal last summer but he has barely featured and hasn’t been seen since Portsmouth away in December.

It would be no surprise to see Sunderland move him on given their problems in defence this season, Jimmy Dunne has gone back to Burnley after his loan spell expired.

Verdict: Keep Embleton, Stryjek and James. Release Ruiter, Matthews, Molyneux.

High earners:

Sunderland boasted the highest wage bill and budget in the third tier last season and that is set to be the case for the 2019-20 campaign, even if the wage bill is cut further this summer.

Among the higher earners are Lee Cattermole, who has been revived chipping in with seven goals this season, his highest ever return.

Cattermole, visibly upset at the final whistle on Sunday, remains under contract but is among the highest paid.

Moving on a high earner at this level is no easy feat, as witnessed last summer when the club looked to move on the likes of Lamine Kone, set to return after a loan spell with Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Ross has spoken highly of the impact Cattermole has made and he has a positive influence on the dressing room at the Academy of Light but the decision may be taken out of Ross’ hands due to the finances involved.

Oviedo has enjoyed a mixed campaign, his form erratic at times though he did end the season in the side.

He too is one of the higher earners and surely Sunderland will look to move him on, Oviedo close to joining West Bromwich Albion in January.

With Hume signing a new deal, he will be pushing to make that left-back slot his own.

Verdict: Sunderland may have no choice but to cut the wage bill and sell Cattermole and Oviedo this summer.

Decisions to be made over key players:

Sunderland had two stand-out performers this season in Jon McLaughlin, 31, and Aiden McGeady, 33.

But with the Black Cats falling short in their bid to win promotion from League One, there will inevitably be interest in the duo, McGeady having enjoyed one of his finest seasons in years.

He is too good for this level. Age isn’t on his side but there is no doubt he could do a job for a team higher up the league pyramid, the same can certainly be said of McLaughlin.

Verdict: Sunderland must bat away any interest in McLaughlin and McGeady, their two star performers.