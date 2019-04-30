'Resting players for the play-offs': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross make THREE changes for Fleetwood clash

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made three changes to his side for tonight's League One trip to Fleetwood.

The Black Cats still have an outside chance of finishing in the automatic promotion places, but are now relying on other teams to drop points following back-to-back draws against Peterborough and Portsmouth.

Instead Ross' side look destined to finish in the play-offs and, with that in mind, the Sunderland boss has left out some of his key players for the game at Highbury.

Aiden McGeady is the most notable absentee and has dropped out of the matchday squad completely along with Charlie Wyke.

Captain George Honeyman has also been replaced and will start on the bench following the Pompey draw, with Chris Maguire, Lynden Gooch and Will Grigg coming in.

Maguire will start his first game since February after fraturing his fibula earlier in the campaign.

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the side on social media - here are some of the responses:

@RamseySAFC: Decent team, would have rather seen Matthews and Sterling in but its ok. #safc

@SuperkevFTM: The king is back!!

@Philip_RJ89: Excellent to see Maguire getting a start. I think he and Morgan could be a pretty useful link. Great to see Ozturk keeping his place, too. He’s done well since he came back in!

@paulmos77538104: Resting players for the play offs, makes sense

@sportmad72: Pleased McGeady is getting rested and a bit game time for Maguire. Have to plan for play offs

@RichGarrattSAFC: I’d have started Sterling

@istaylor01: Glad to see Maguire in but would like to have seen Leadbitter in

@safc_lex: Interesting. I would have dropped Oviedo as well!

@jetssafc87: That team is screaming resting for the playoffs

@JakeTaity: Good for resting Wyke and McGeady let’s get the job done