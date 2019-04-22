Relive the drama as Sunderland and Peterborough both leave it late in thrilling yet agonising draw

0
Have your say

Sunderland saw their promotion hopes dented after a late, late show against Peterborough United.

Recap all the action, analysis and reaction from the ABAX Stadium by scrolling down:

There was late heartbreak for Sunderland at Peterborough

There was late heartbreak for Sunderland at Peterborough