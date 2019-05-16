Relive a thrilling night in Portsmouth as Sunderland seal ANOTHER trip to Wembley Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland faced Portsmouth this evening with a place in the League One play-off final - and a shot at promotion to the Championship - at stake. And the Black Cats secured a fine 0-0 draw to seal a return to Wembley in just ten days' time. Scroll down to relive all the action from Fratton Park: Relive all the excitement from Sunderland's trip to Portsmouth 'I'm confused!': Sunderland fans react to Portsmouth team news - as Jack Ross makes TWO changes Alim Ozturk opens up on his difficult start at Sunderland and Portsmouth red card ahead of Fratton Park clash