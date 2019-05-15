Referee chosen for Sunderland's play-off clash has history when it comes to meetings with Portsmouth

Peter Bankes has been named as the referee for Sunderland's clash with Portsmouth on Thursday night - a fixture he has history with.

The Black Cats will make the trip to Fratton Park for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against the Blues, with the Wearsiders a goal up courtesy of Chris Maguire's stunning strike at the Stadium of Light.

Five minutes later, referee Andy Woolmer showed a straight red card to Sunderland defender Alim Ozturk, a decision which has since been overturned.

Bankes has also sent off a Sunderland player this season after dismissing Glenn Loovens during Pompey's 3-1 win over the Black Cats at Fratton Park in December.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross criticised the decision after the game, highlighting a rule change which was brought in two years ago.

The rule was introduced to prevent players being sent off when committing accidental fouls which deny goalscoring opportunities.

Ross said after the incident: "I don’t know, I need to clarify the wording of the rules, that can determine how it is looked upon.

"I know the rules have changed to avoid that double jeopardy, to be honest at the time I couldn’t see clearly so thought he pulled him back."

Bankes has mostly officiated in the Championship this campaign, overseeing 39 games. He’s booked 161 players in that time and shown four red cards.

The referee will be assisted by Timothy Wood and Graham Kane at Fratton Park, with John Brooks the fourth official.

Bankes has refereed one other Sunderland game this season, officiating the goalless draw at Barnsley in March.