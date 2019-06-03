Reece James delivers verdict on future of Sunderland defender as big summer decisions loom

Denver Hume has been tipped to enjoy a ‘very good career’ and make a big impact in the game.

The left-back committed his future to Sunderland earlier this year, signing a two-year deal to extend his stay at the Academy of Light.

And one of his rivals for the full-back slot has backed the promising defender to go from strength to strength.

Reece James, whose own future is up in the air with his contract due to expire later this month, signed on a free last summer and established himself in the side until injury struck.

Bryan Oviedo, who could be moved on this summer given he is one of the highest earners, ended the campaign in the side, with academy product Hume pushing him all the way.

And James has tipped highly-rated Hume, who made 11 appearances for the club this year, to make a big impact next season.

James told the Echo: “You try and help the younger lads and I try to do it a lot more with people in my position.

“So Denver I’ve tried speaking to quite a bit, you see the build he’s got and he’s destined to have a very good career.

“You just try and give him as much advice as you can here and there, I’m sure Bryan [Oviedo] will be doing the same to him.”

Doubts surround the future of James, whose initial one-year deal is set to end this summer.

But speaking on the Roker Rapport podcast, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald says a longer deal could be forthcoming - with the player retaining an option to extend the deal which has not yet been triggered.

“There’s a one-year option on that, in Reece’s favour,” he revealed.

“So that’s for Reece to come back to us and hasn’t as of yet, he hasn’t exercised the option yet.”

James, Robbin Ruiter, Adam Matthews and Elliott Embleton are among those soon to be out of contract, with the latter offered fresh terms after a successful loan spell at Grimsby Town but there is growing concern over whether he will stay at the Stadium of Light.

Ruiter has already confirmed his departure after a two-year spell.

And Donald has this week admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Adam Matthews joins the stopper in departing - although no talks have yet taken place between the Welsh international and Jack Ross.

He added: “Robbin Ruiter will go, yeah.

“Jack will now talk to the players because League One or Championship makes a big difference.

“I think purely in respect of Jack [Ross] not having had the conversation with Adam yet, Adam’s on decent Championship money.

“We would keep Adam and pay him but he’s got to fit within our structure and I don’t think that might not work for him.”