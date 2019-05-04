Recap all the action, drama and reaction from Sunderland’s late defeat at Southend United Sunderland will face Portsmouth in the League One play-offs Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland faced Southend United at Roots Hall this evening - and suffered another frustrating late defeat. Scroll down to catch-up on everything you may have missed on a dramatic final day in League One: Stewart Donald's stunning gesture to stranded Sunderland fans on the way to Southend United The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name at Southend United - with FIVE changes from Fleetwood