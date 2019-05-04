'Rather Portsmouth than Charlton!': Sunderland fans react to tricky play-off tie and drab Southend defeat

Sunderland will face Portsmouth in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs - and supporters have offered a mixed verdict on the tie.

The Black Cats' fate was sealed courtesy of a 2-1 defeat at Southend United in a disappointing performance, with their fifth place finish ensuring a tie against old foes Pompey.

Sunderland fans have reacted to the play-off tie with Portsmouth

And fans have offered their take on the draw - and the defeat at Roots Hall - on social media.

Here's how supporters reacted:

@MattCrighton said: "Only we could finish 5th when it's been a three horse race for most of the season."

@safc_lex added: "Congratulations Luton, they did what Sunderland should have done but didn’t. The league table doesn’t lie and they deserve to be champions - be nice if we could join them next year but I’ll not hold my breath"

@safc_kevin posted: "Another shambles of a performance,on current form we ain't going up"

@JonnyAdams19 commented: "Rather Pompey over Charlton first round of the play offs any day, keep the faith man we'll be alright"

@sportmad72 tweeted: "Can’t defend players or Ross for last 6 games. Stop ya tweets, ya instagrams ya bloody Netflix, ya Nicknames and focus as a team n performance. We can still do it but we’re a shambles at present"

@WiseMenSayPod added: "We’ve somehow contrived to finish fifth by more than doubling the number of losses we’d suffered during the preceding 7-8 months, in just a single month. What the hell has gone wrong?"

@AndySAFC78 said: "Q the melt down , 6 points from 7 games . Not exactly going into the playoffs in form ! However it's still all to play for"

@stubailey73 tweeted: "Praying Mcgeady and Cattermole are fit or we have no chance, even with them it’ll be a struggle."

@jimmylowson commented: "Honestly think Sunderland match-up better against Portsmouth than Charlton and not facing Lyle Taylor is huge for our centre-backs. But the lack of intensity today was just plain bizarre, especially after Tuesday, not sure McGeady alone can arrest our slump"

@BuntingFootball posted: "Not the end of the league season we wanted with a defeat , but overall it’s been a successful one promotion or not. It’s a new team, manager and a new hope on to next Saturday"

@cptkirkwalker said: "I’m not even worried about Portsmouth. It’s us I’m worried about! Completely lost the plot."

@DanMiester1234 added: "I’m not confident at all going into the play-offs now. Our form has deteriorated massively and we’re becoming so predictable. I’d back Portsmouth over us any day and if, by some miracle, we get through to play Charlton, I’d back them.