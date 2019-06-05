Ranking Sunderland's head-to-head record vs. every League One club they'll face next season
Sunderland were bitterly disappointed to miss out on promotion in the 2018/19 campaign, but the Black Cats will be hoping to up at the end of next season.
Here's how their record stacks up against each opponent in all competitions, ranked from worst to best. Three points for a win, one for a draw, zero for a loss...
1. Portsmouth
Won 38. Drawn 35. Lost 34. Points: 149
2. Bristol Rovers
Won 12. Drawn 8. Lost 10. Points: 44
3. Bolton
Won 62. Drawn 35. Lost 50. Points: 221
4. Rotherham United
Won 14. Drawn 7. Lost 3. Points: 49.
