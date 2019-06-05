Sunderland's head-to-head record against every League One club

Ranking Sunderland's head-to-head record vs. every League One club they'll face next season

Sunderland were bitterly disappointed to miss out on promotion in the 2018/19 campaign, but the Black Cats will be hoping to up at the end of next season.

Here's how their record stacks up against each opponent in all competitions, ranked from worst to best. Three points for a win, one for a draw, zero for a loss...

Won 38. Drawn 35. Lost 34. Points: 149

1. Portsmouth

Won 38. Drawn 35. Lost 34. Points: 149
Getty
Buy a Photo
Won 12. Drawn 8. Lost 10. Points: 44

2. Bristol Rovers

Won 12. Drawn 8. Lost 10. Points: 44
Getty
Buy a Photo
Won 62. Drawn 35. Lost 50. Points: 221

3. Bolton

Won 62. Drawn 35. Lost 50. Points: 221
Getty
Buy a Photo
Won 14. Drawn 7. Lost 3. Points: 49.

4. Rotherham United

Won 14. Drawn 7. Lost 3. Points: 49.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6