Potential investor Mark Campbell watches Sunderland at Wembley alongside Stewart Donald - report

US businessman Mark Campbell is present at Wembley as Sunderland face Charlton Athletic, according to reports.

Campbell, who has been linked with potential investment in the Black Cats, was pictured alongside Stewart Donald with Sky Sports revealing he was present at the League One play-off final.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a partial takeover or fresh investment in recent weeks, and Campbell's attendance at the showpiece event could hint that news is imminent.

Campbell was shown sat alongside Donald and co-owner Juan Sartori in the royal box.

It was previously reported that he was fronting a consortium interested in investing in the Black Cats, with the club's current ownership keen to secure fresh capital ahead of the new campaign.

Campbell's consortium is believed to have links to both the US and the Far East and has also been linked with investment in Scottish side Falkirk.

Owner Donald has stressed that he will still be at the club in some capacity next season but is considering a range of options with talks ongoing.