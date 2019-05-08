Portsmouth sell out Fratton Park for crunch second leg of Sunderland play-off clash

Portsmouth have sold out the home end for the second leg of the play-off semi final against Sunderland.

Fratton Park has a capacity of 21,100 and is set to be packed out for the crucial game.

Tickets for Sunderland fans making the long journey south next Thursday have yet to be released.

Pompey are still to sell out their away allocation for the first leg, taking place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night.

They saw their allocation cut to 2,000 following incidents that took place when the two sides met at the end of last month.

Tickets for the home end at the Stadium of Light are currently on general sale.

Portsmouth are away first after pipping Sunderland to fourth position on the final day of the season.

Defender Christian Burgess, who played in a League Two semi-final in which Pompey were beaten away at Plymouth Argyle in the second leg, believes that could prove to be a crucial advantage.

"Back then I remember saying that having the second leg at home wasn’t important, that it didn’t matter, but statistics will prove that wrong." he said.

"From what I have seen, generally the team at home second seems to do better.

"It’s not a forgone conclusion by the way, there are some years when it doesn’t happen, but over a period of time it has that trend.

"The year we lost at Plymouth in the second leg had its anomalies. We had a goalkeeping crisis, an injury crisis, all those factors didn’t help us, so I’m not sure about that second leg. You can never say how much it played a part.

"I also think we did fairly well considering, it’s not like we got pumped and were never in the game.

"Alternatively, the atmosphere at Fratton Park was unbelievable, you remember that noise when Sparky [Marc McNulty] scored an early goal. Imagine if that was the second leg?

‘I’m sure it will be a massive atmosphere at home in the play-offs."