Portsmouth hand Sunderland reduced ticket allocation for League One play-off semi-final second leg

Sunderland AFC have been handed just 2,000 tickets for their trip to Fratton Park in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats will travel to the south coast on Thursday, May 16th (7:45pm kick-off) as they look to seal a trip to Wembley and an instant return to the Championship.

But only 2,000 fans will be able to make the trip to cheer on Jack Ross' side after Pompey handed Sunderland a reduced allocation.

2,400 tickets were available to travelling supporters when the two teams met at Fratton Park in December, but Portsmouth have this time opted to reduce Sunderland's allocation - after the Wearsiders did the same.

The south coast side sold 3,222 tickets for the visit to Wearside on April 27, but will have a severely reduced allocation this time around after an incident at the Stadium of Light when the pair faced-off last month.

The 1-1 draw was marred by an incident which followed the visitors' equaliser, when a pyrotechnic device appeared to be thrown from the away end into the home support.

Travelling supporter Samuel Parrott, 18, of Norton Drive, Fareham, was subsequently charged with the throwing of missiles at a designated sporting event.

As a result of the incident, the Black Cats have handed Portsmouth an allocation of just 2,000 tickets for this weekend's play-off semi-final - the minimum amount that EFL rules dictate clubs must hand over.

Portsmouth have now followed suit, although Sunderland fans will not yet to be able to snap up their seat for the clash with the tickets yet to arrive with the club.

A statement from Sunderland said: "Sales will begin at 45 or more black cat points, with further information being announced shortly. Unfortunately, SAFC has not yet received the tickets from Portsmouth, so the sales process cannot commence.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to supporters wishing to purchase tickets."#

Tickets will be priced at the following rates:

- Adults: £23.00

- Over-64: £17.00

- Under-23: £15.00

- Under-18: £5.00