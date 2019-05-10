Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett reveals why Pompey dangerman Jamal Lowe will be rejuvenated for Sunderland clash

Jamal Lowe has been a thorn in the side of Sunderland this season and after a short break Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett says he’s rejuvenated for the play-offs.

Lowe, one of the key dangermen for Pompey, has already scored twice against the Black Cats this season, in the Checkatrade Trophy final and in the recent 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett.

Jack Ross’ side, therefore, won’t need reminding of the threat the winger poses with 17 goals in 53 appearances.

Jackett rested Lowe for their season finale at home to Accrington Stanley.

Jackett told the Portsmouth News: “Jamal stayed at home with the family on Saturday.

“Since then he has looked good, trained every day and every session this week, and seems to be back to full energy.

“I thought he looked very fatigued against Peterborough. I think there had been a build up and on that Tuesday night he looked fatigued and I couldn’t see him going again on Saturday.

“He faded in that second half, which is not like him, he has a lot of energy.

“I do like to try to keep as much consistency as possible, I believe in consistent team selection, I believe in consistent team formation, these things help people.

“But there are obviously times to change it in the build-up of matches from Easter onwards.

“They are massive games as well as very emotional games.

“Jamal had a few days off and I do think he needed it after that particular game, he was looking fatigued.

“All the players are back now, looking forward to the weekend. Jamal has been bright this week, in good spirits, working hard and the players have looked sharp.”