Play-offs: Sunderland v Portsmouth - what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sunderland face Portsmouth for the fourth time this season with promotion to the Championship in the balance.

The Black Cats will be backed by a big crowd at the Stadium of Light in the League One play-off semi final first leg against a side they haven't yet beaten this season.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7:30pm on Saturday, May 11 at the Stadium of Light.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

Yes!

Both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the game live with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via our Sunderland AFC live blog.

Be sure to tune into the Sunderland Echo website after the game for post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland will be without Duncan Watmore through injury.

Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole, Lewis Morgan and George Honeyman missed last weekend's defeat at Southend but will be fit for Saturday's game.

Who is the ref?

Referee Andy Woolmer, from Northampton, will be the man with the biggest job on Saturday.

Woolmer officiated the Black Cats last month when the Black Cats ran out 2-0 winners over play-off rivals Doncaster.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland 5/4

Portsmouth 9/4

Draw 12/5