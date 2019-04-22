Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Shaky' defender struggles but ONE 8 after heartbreaking Peterborough draw

In what could prove to be a pivotal day in the League One promotion race, the Black Cats dropped points on their travels as all their rivals won. But how did their players fare at the ABAX Stadium? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland at Peterborough:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Distribution was good and commanded his box well. Little he could do about the strike from Godden that could have big repercussions for Sunderlands promotion hopes. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Did very well against the talented Siriki Dembele, the winger withdrawn in the second half. Found it much tougher against his replacement Joe Ward and was on thin ice by the end of the contest. 6

3. Bryan Oviedo - 6 Did well to manage the game after being booked in the opening minute. Handled Marcus Maddison relatively well for the most part and played his part in Sunderlands goal. 6

4. Jimmy Dunne - 5 Missed a gilt-edged opening in first-half stoppage time that could have been vital. Shaky in possession. 5

