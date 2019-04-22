Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Shaky' defender struggles but ONE 8 after heartbreaking Peterborough draw
Sunderland were forced to settle for a point at Peterborough United - but how did their players perform?
In what could prove to be a pivotal day in the League One promotion race, the Black Cats dropped points on their travels as all their rivals won. But how did their players fare at the ABAX Stadium? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland at Peterborough:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Distribution was good and commanded his box well. Little he could do about the strike from Godden that could have big repercussions for Sunderlands promotion hopes. 6