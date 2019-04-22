Sunderland suffered late heartbreak at Peterborough - but how did their players rate?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Shaky' defender struggles but ONE 8 after heartbreaking Peterborough draw

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point at Peterborough United - but how did their players perform?

In what could prove to be a pivotal day in the League One promotion race, the Black Cats dropped points on their travels as all their rivals won. But how did their players fare at the ABAX Stadium? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Sunderland at Peterborough:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

3. Bryan Oviedo - 6

4. Jimmy Dunne - 5

