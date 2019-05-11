Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Lee Cattermole's importance shows as three Cats players get 7s in Portsmouth win
Sunderland claimed a valuable 1-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday night - but who stood out for the Black Cats?
Chris Maguire scored the only goal of the game after coming off the bench at the Stadium of Light, but he wasn't the only player who impressed. Our Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the win - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Didnt have a save to make as Sunderland delivered one of their best defensive performances in front of him. Command of his box was excellent and was imposing when it came to set plays. 6
Had absolutely dominated Oli Hawkins and not put a foot wrong before the shock red. No doubting Evans beat him to the ball but hard to see how it was a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity. Very harsh. 6