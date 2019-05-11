Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Lee Cattermole's importance shows as three Cats players get 7s in Portsmouth win

Chris Maguire scored the only goal of the game after coming off the bench at the Stadium of Light, but he wasn't the only player who impressed. Our Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the win - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

Jon McLaughlin - 6 Didnt have a save to make as Sunderland delivered one of their best defensive performances in front of him. Command of his box was excellent and was imposing when it came to set plays. 6

Luke O'Nien - 6 Caught out for the crucial red card after making a really good overlapping run at the other end. Generally robust and did well defensively in what was a tight game. 6

Alim Ozturk - 6 Had absolutely dominated Oli Hawkins and not put a foot wrong before the shock red. No doubting Evans beat him to the ball but hard to see how it was a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity. Very harsh. 6

Tom Flanagan - 6 Use of possession in the first half left a lot to be desired but attacked the ball really well and grew into it during the second half. Finished very strongly and played a big part in the win. 6

