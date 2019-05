Sunderland have sealed their spot in the League One play-off final - but how did their players rate?

Our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings - with some big praise across the board. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Portsmouth:

Exceptional. One outstanding block from Gareth Evans and though he would have expected to save the others, it was his complete calm and command of the box that made the difference. 9

Yet again stood tall in an unfamiliar position. Gave nothing up and got forward when he could in the second half. Very good in the air. 7

Saw off Oli Hawkins with a now typically combative defensive performance. A key display to deliver an outstanding clean sheet in such a high-pressure game. 8

Did the basics superbly and never strayed from position. Excellent contribution to a superb rearguard. 7

Excellent defensively yet again, barely giving neither Viv Solomon-Otabor nor Jamal Lowe an opening. Delivering at the key moment for his team now. 7

Unlucky that a fine pass for Maguire did not produce a goal, and then showed excellent composure and intelligence in the second half to guide his boyhood team to Wembley. 8

Part of a midfield that controlled the tempo and managed the game very well in the latter stages. Really tenacity and deserved to be in the winning side over two legs. 7

Got about the pitch well and particularly in the second half, offered some good composure on the ball. Tenacious in an effective midfield trio. 6

Constantly ran the channels to offer his side an outlet and ensure they were never completely pinned back to their own half. 6