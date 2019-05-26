Sunderland AFC player ratings

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Cats struggle in Charlton play-off defeat with SEVEN players earning 5s

Sunderland lost out to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final - but how did their players perform?

Our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, with some low marks following a disappointing afternoon. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how he viewed Sunderland's individual performances:

Handled set pieces superbly well for the most part, gathering the ball superbly. Little he could do about either goal as his side were unable to stop dangerous crosses into the box. 6

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Grew into the game and looked like he could produce something when Sunderland switched to a diamond. One of the players seemingly to switch off when Charlton took their free kick quickly. 5

2. Luke O'Nien - 5

Showed the composure you would expect from a player of his experience and in the second half offered an attacking threat. 6

3. Bryan Oviedo - 6

Some loose passes but generally offered some good poise on the ball and lost very few aerial battles. Couldnt deny Charlton at the last after the right flank switched off at the crucial moment. 6

4. Alim Ozturk - 6

