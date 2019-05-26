Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Cats struggle in Charlton play-off defeat with SEVEN players earning 5s
Sunderland lost out to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final - but how did their players perform?
Our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, with some low marks following a disappointing afternoon. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how he viewed Sunderland's individual performances:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Handled set pieces superbly well for the most part, gathering the ball superbly. Little he could do about either goal as his side were unable to stop dangerous crosses into the box. 6