One Sunderland, two Portsmouth and FIVE Barnsley stars named in players' League One team of the season

Aiden McGeady has been named in the League One team of the season by his fellow professionals.

The Irishman is the only Sunderland star in the PFA XI.

McGeady has been in exceptional form for the Black Cats, producing the best goalscoring season of his career despite missing the first month of the season through injury.

He has regularly produced assists for his team-mates and has won praise for his work ethic off the ball, too.

The 33-year-old was also named in the EFL League One team of the season and was nominated for the player of the year award, beaten by Luton Town's James Collins.

On Tuesday night he was named the SAFC BLC Player of the Year.

The team is dominated by second-placed Barnsley, with no less than five of their players named in the side.

PFA League One team of the season:

Adam Davies (Barnsley)

Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley)

Matt Clarke (Portsmouth)

Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley)

James Justin (Luton Town)

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth)

Alex Mowatt (Barnsley)

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland)

James Collins (Luton Town)

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers)

Kieffer Moore (Barnsley)