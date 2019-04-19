'Never really looked threatened': How Sunderland fans reacted after crucial Doncaster win

Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal against Doncaster at the Stadium of Light.
Two first-half goals ensured Sunderland claimed a crucial 2-0 win over Doncaster at the Stadium of Light - but what did Black Cats supporters make of the performance?

Goals from Lewis Morgan and Charlie Wyke meant Jack Ross' side stayed in touching distance of the automatic promotion places - reducing the gap to second-place Barnsley to just two points, with a game in hand on the Tykes.

Wyke in particular earned plenty of praise after the full-time whistle, while fans also commended centre-back pairing Jimmy Dunne and Alim Ozturk after the duo were both recalled to the starting XI.

Here's how some fans reacted to the result after the game:

@Jam_Sarny: Both Ozturk and Dunne deserve a HUGE amount of praise. To come into the starting eleven under those circumstances and THEN go on to keep one of the leagues most prolific strikers effectively silent, is a huge task. Well done boys!

@Parkersafc: Hopefully that Coventry result proves the jolt we needed. Great all round performance

@Ian_Crow3: Solid performance. Ozturk and @jimmydunne70 great, no nonsense all game. CB's for rest of season. @Charliewyke1 another goal and assist. MOTM for me been unreal of late. Huge difference to Coventry. Now keep it going and get auto promotion. C'MON SUNDERLAND!!!

@JaydizzleSafc: Once again @LukeONien staying behind for a kick about with a mascot! What a lad!

@lukerids: Perfect response today. Wyke brilliant. Comfortable and controlled performance. On to the next one. Haway! #SAFC

@janey1000: Good performance, from #Safc never really looked threatened. Must have been some pressure after the earlier results too. Well done lads

@MorganLowrie: Great performance when #SAFC needed it most. Wyke superb but huge credit must go to Jimmy Dunne and Özturk. In out the cold and marshalled one of L1’s most potent strikers excellently. 4 more like that & the only way is up!

@aimeegordon_x: Different side with Cattermole in the team... absolute rock.. Wyke looks different player

@Fletcher1993: Wyke was class today, Ozturk looked solid and McGeady was unreal.

@EGR4Y: Feared the worst when ozturk and dunne were announced. Rightfully clamped up with what was a pretty solid 90 minutes really. Onto Monday and another massive game. Well done boys