"Means extra in the kitty!": Sunderland fans hoping for transfer boost after defender departure

Lamine Kone has left Sunderland - and fans have been quick to offer their thoughts on the permanent departure of the defender.

Kone, a one-time fans' favourite during the Sam Allardyce era, has penned a deal with French side Strasbourg having spent the last season on loan with the Ligue 1 side.

And while his permanent exit comes as little surprise, fans have been quick to offer their thoughts on the deal received by the Black Cats.

@DannyBaister said: "Is it too late to accept that offer from Everton??"

@RamseySAFC commented: "And that just leaves Catts from Big Sam's excellent starting XI. Only 3 years ago man"

@kielwatson added: "fantastic news"

@braddfearnleyy tweeted: "Now announce Curtis Nelson"

@mackemviking posted: "Good riddance to two faced rubbish."

@ABowens07 commented: "Hefty wage off the books. Means extra in the kitty for this summers rebuild"

@LewisBSAFC added: "wages freed up. transfer fee. and a player gone. happy days"

@rossrobson said: "You wonder what might have been different for both Sunderland and Kone if we HAD accepted that £20m bid from @Everton"

@LiamJordanSAFC5 posted: "Now we need to get some players in"