Max Power discusses Sunderland's approach and Portsmouth triumph ahead of Wembley meeting with Charlton

Midfielder Max Power praised his Sunderland team-mates for 'taking it back to basics' after missing out on automatic promotion.

The Black Cats had to settle for a place in the play-offs after winning just one of their last seven games in the regular League One season, before bouncing back to edge past Portsmouth over two legs.

After just one clean sheet in eight games, Sunderland kept back-to-back shutouts against Pompey to set up a play-off final with Charlton this weekend.

And Power, 25, believes the Black Cats have built a good foundation in recent weeks, ahead of the winner-takes-all clash at Wembley.

"If you watched most of the play-off games they were full of goals, red cards and a bit of controversy," said the midfielder.

"We felt we wanted to bring it back to basics and build a good foundation, obviously we've come through the tie with two clean sheets.

"We'd have liked to have scored more goals, one was enough, a bit of magic from Chrisie, and going into the weekend we feel like we're back in a good place.

"We didn't feel like we finished the season as strong as we would have liked but I think once automatic was out of our hands, it was tough to maintain those levels.

"You're cautious about getting injured, it had been a long season as well and once the automatic was out of our hands, the attention was turning to what we knew was going to be a big few weeks."

Power, who joined Sunderland from Wigan last summer, has experienced an up and down season since his move to the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder received three red cards in his first ten league games for the Black Cats, but has picked himself up to play a key part this campaign.

"It's been a huge learning curve for myself," admitted Power. "I knew Sunderland was a big club before I came here but I didn't quite know how big.

"It's not an easy club to play for, in terms of everything that comes with it, we've had a really challenging season at home and away.

"Personally I've had a turbulent season at times, I feel like I've come through that.

"Obviously the red cards were tough to deal with but it's something I've learned from and I think over the course of the season you learn what it takes to play for Sunderland."

Even so, Power, who helped Wigan escape from the third tier last season, has never lost sight of the ultimate goal.

And the midfielder is determined to add another promotion to his CV with a victory over the Addicks this weekend.

"I've never shied away from the fact that I've come here to get promoted and I'm sure everyone in the team wants that," added Power.

"We'll go into Sunday and lets hope it's a successful day."