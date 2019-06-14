Marcus Maddison has posted a teasing message to Black Cats supporters on social media prompting fresh talk surrounding a move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have been interested in the former Newcastle United youngster for some time with Jack Ross enquiring about securing winger’s services last summer.

But Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed talks stalled due to ‘nonsense’ questions over the winger’s off-field reputation.

Maddison went on to net 12 goals in all competitions as a lack of firepower saw Sunderland fail to achieve promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking.

And the 25-year-old’s recent social media activities have prompted renewed speculation over whether Ross could persuade the England C international to swap Cambridgeshire for Wearside.

When answering questions from a Sunderland fan on Instagram, Durham-born Maddison, whose family still live in the North East, said: “Can’t wait to come up north either, [it’ll] be nice to see my dad for his 60th birthday.”

The attacking midfielder then cheekily added: “Who knows who else I’ll see or meet while [I’m] up there.”

However, Posh have reiterated that the 25-year-old is not for sale this window – whilst speaking to BBC Cambridgeshire, MacAnthony said: “Unfortunately with Marcus you’ve got previous managers who have liked to badmouth him and talk about this and talk about that.

“Marcus Maddison has always been a complex character off the field, but it never affected his work ethic at the club, it’s never affected his performances in training or on the field and that’s what you should be judged on as a player.

“This isn’t a sales pitch, we aren’t selling Marcus Maddison, he added.”