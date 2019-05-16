Man arrested ahead of Portsmouth v Sunderland clash after social media threats

Hampshire Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after social media threats ahead of tonight's League One play-off match between Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Pompey will carry out enhanced security checks for the game after a social media user made kill threats to supporters attending the fixture.

It is thought they have since been deleted.

Hampshire Police have since released the following statement:

"A man was arrested overnight after threats were put out on social media about tonight’s Portsmouth v Sunderland game at Fratton Park.

"The 22-year-old man, from North Allerton, was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of making threats to kill.

"He currently remains in custody.

"We continue to work with Portsmouth FC and can assure the public that a sufficient policing response will be in place for tonight’s match."

Portsmouth Football Club released the following statement on Thursday morning:

"Portsmouth Football Club are aware of a message that has been posted on social media and are working with police on this matter.

"The club would like to reassure fans that there will be enhanced security checks in place for Thursday’s play-off match against Sunderland at Fratton Park (7.45pm kick-off).

"Due to these checks, all supporters with tickets are advised to arrive in plenty of time to make sure they are inside the stadium for the start of the game."

The game at Fratton Park will take place at 7:45pm when Sunderland will hope to secure a place in the League One play-off final.