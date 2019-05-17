Man, 22, charged after making threats to kill Portsmouth fans during Sunderland play-off clash

North Yorkshire police have charged a man after social media posts appeared threatening to bomb Portsmouth fans during their play-off clash with Sunderland.

Kieron Richardson, 22, of Northallerton has been charged with making threats to kill after posts which appeared ahead of the League One play-off semi-final second leg at Fratton Park.

The threats led Portsmouth to increase security around their Fratton Park home ahead of the game.

Richardson will now appear at York Magistrates' Court on June 7.