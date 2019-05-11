'Maguire should be starting': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes SIX changes to face Portsmouth

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made six changes to his side for tonight's play-off clash with Portsmouth - and Black Cats fans have been quick to react.

Aiden McGeady, Lewis Morgan, Lee Cattermole, George Honeyman, Bryan Oviedo and Luke O'Nien have all returned to the starting XI following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Southend.

It means Lynden Gooch, Will Grigg, Adam Matthews, Grant Leadbitter and Chris Maguire have all dropped to the bench, while Denver Hume will miss out altogether.

Black Cats supporters were particularly surprised by Magurie's omission after the forward converted Sunderland's penalty at Roots Hall.

There was also some confusion at Kazaiah Sterling's absence from the matchday squad.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@JaiOliver3: Would of changed honeyman for maguire

@LdoubleE_87: Not happy with that team. 1-1 incoming. Again.

@Ian_Crow3: Flanagan over Dunne??? Not sure about that like. But more or less happy about the team. McGeady, Honeyman, Morgan, O'Nien and Cattermole all back

@AdamGill00: Was hoping Maguire would be starting but still confident of getting a good result

@marrs_jordan: Maguire should be starting. I can’t bare Honeyman

@RamseySAFC: I would have started Sterling today and he's not even on the bench. He's been good every time he's been brought on and he's not even on the bench. Why just why?

@UCTonyNunn: I hope Sterling is injured and not simply overlooked. Another head scratcher from Ross as he has no clue what his best team is

@DanielJenks89: Bit baffled as to why Maguire is not starting?

@SuperkevFTM: Hope I'm wrong but not a fan of that team selection. Honeyman better earn his spot today mind. Mcgeouch not on the bench??? Maguire not starting?? Haway the lads, keep the faith and Sunderland til i die.

@mickeykfunky: I thought he had a full squad to choose from??!! Strange team selection.