'Ludicrous decision!': Sunderland fans react to Jack Ross' defensive reshuffle against Portsmouth

Have your say

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has named his side to face Portsmouth - and fans have been quick to react.

The Black Cats' boss has made just one change from the side that drew at Peterborough - and it's another defensive change, with Tom Flanagan replacing Jimmy Dunne.

Meanwhile, Adam Matthews returns to the bench after injury while there is also a place among the substitutes for Chris Maguire after his return to action on Easter Monday

Here's how supporters have reacted to the team news on social media:

@Camer0nJohnson said: "Flanagan howler waiting to happen."

@EddieRB28x added: "What a ludicrous decision to drop Dunne"

@Brennan11Niall commented: "Maguire should be starting"

@antoneee_x posted: "If Maguire doesn’t feature in the game today i’m telling my dad on you."

@_JordanSimpson tweeted: "James Vaughan is absolutely nailed on to score today, mind"

@Gaz_Bellamy joked: "That’s when you know your in league 1. Alum Ozturk Vs James Vaughan."

@MikeyTaylor83 asked: "Flannigan for Dunne??? Have we written today's game off then?"

@fartypantsj71 added; "Personally I’d like to see Matthews start & get O’Nien in midfield where his energy and his eye for a goal could make a real difference"

@MackemRealist posted: "What has Dunne done recently to deserve being dropped? Where will Flanagan play? Wyke over Grigg? Question marks all over that team selection for me."

And here's the full team news from the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Oviedo, Flanagan, Ozturk; Cattermole. Power; McGeady, Morgan, Honeyman; Wyke

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Matthews, Maguire, Gooch, Dunne, Grigg, Leadbitter

Portsmouth XI: MacGillivray, Brown, Thompson, Clarke, Burgess, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Curtis, Vaughan

Portsmouth subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Walkes, Morris, Evans, Hawkins, Solomon-Otabor