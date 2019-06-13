Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be the subject of transfer speculation - with incomings and outgoings on the agenda.

And there has been plenty of transfer talk in the third-tier today, with the Black Cats and fellow promotion contenders linked with some key deals.

A Sunderland-linked defender could be available for free this summer

Here’s the latest transfer news from around League One:

Sunderland’s hopes of signing Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank may have been handed a boost.

The Black Cats were rumoured to be keen on the youngster - and when Bolton announced their list of contracted players, Brockbank’s name did not feature.

While that is no surprise – given that Bolton cannot offer the youngster a new contract while they remain in administration – it could open the door for clubs to swoop.

Brentford and Ipswich Town are also thought to be interested.

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is continuing to attract interest from Championship clubs, and the Portsmouth News claim that Millwall are set to step-up their interest in the wideman.

Meanwhile, Pompey and Sunderland target Jason Pearce could leave Charlton this summer - but the newly-promoted Addicks will reportedly demand a fee for the centre back. His current deal is set to expire next summer.

Gillingham have been linked with a move for Kieran Agard. The Daily Mirror claims that the 22-goal striker could be heading for Priestfield with his deal at MK Dons set to expire this summer.

Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef. The Ducth stopper, 23, underwent a medical at the club today and has now agreed a deal with the south west side.

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Oxford United’s Gavin Whyte - although the U’s are set to slap a £4million price tag on their prize asset.

Bolton Wanderers youngster Luca Connell is attracting a host of interest, with TalkSport suggesting talks have already begun over a move to Celtic.

Striker James Hanson could be set to make the move to Bradford City, with BBC Humberside claiming the AFC Wimbledon striker is a target for the League Two side.