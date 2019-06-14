Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players ahead of what is set to be a busy summer on the transfer front.

And while the Black Cats continue to remain on the hunt for their first new addition, there is plenty of news surrounding the Stadium of Light – with a clutch of former players and targets tipped to be on the move.

Stewart Donald has an encouraging transfer message for Sunderland fans

Here’s the latest transfer talk from League One:

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has promised supporters that new signings are ‘on the way’. The Black Cats’ chief sent the encouraging message to a supporter on Twitter, with the club yet to seal an incoming transfer this summer. His post, however, suggests movement may be close.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Connor Shields is set to seal a move to Aldershot Town - according to Football Insider. They claim the National League South side fought-off competition from York City, Derry City and Dunfermline to land the frontman.

Promotion rivals Portsmouth are continuing to pursue a deal for Peterborough United striker Matt Godden. The Portsmouth News state that Kenny Jackett remains keen on the former Scunthorpe star, despite seeing an initial bid rejected.

Gillingham and Bristol Rovers are keen on a move for striker Mikael Mandron, according to HITC Sport. The former Black Cat was released by Colchester United earlier this season.

Newly-promoted MK Dons have sealed the signing of former Manchester United defender Regan Poole after he impressed on loan at Newport County last season.

Coventry Live report that Coventry City are continuing to pursue a deal for Wolves attacker Bright Enobakhare - but they will face heavy competition for a player Mark Robins has identified as a top target.

Former Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer is set for a Championship move, according to Bristol Live. They claim Portsmouth, who were targeting Lockyer, will now turn their attention to Oldham’s George Edmundson.

Blackpool have handed a first professional contract to highly-regarded striker Nathan Shaw - with the youngster penning an initial two-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

Rumoured Sunderland target Curtis Nelson is expected to leave Oxford United this summer. Manager Karl Robinson claims he ‘presumes’ the former Plymouth man has another move lined-up.