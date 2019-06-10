With the League One transfer window now open, Sunderland’s rivals are getting down to business ahead of the new campaign.

Here’s the latest from the third tier on the transfer front, with a host of speculation ahead of what looks to be another busy summer:

Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth are reportedly preparing to hijack a Sunderland deal

Portsmouth to battle Sunderland for striker target

Portsmouth are the latest club to register an interest in Lawrence Shankland, according to the Portsmouth News. The former Ayr striker, who notched 34 times for the Scottish side last season, is being widely tipped to make the move to England - despite interest from Rangers and Celtic. Reports over the weekend suggested Sunderland were the favourites to land his signature, but promotion rivals Pompey will now look to hijack that deal.

MORE: Sunderland coach hints at loan exit for exciting youngster

TWO failed deals for Pompey as target moves elsewhere

Portsmouth have, however, already missed out on two other targets. Joe Newell, who was also thought to be interesting Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United, has moved to Scottish side Hibernian. Meanwhile, it is thought that Pompey were keen on Posh striker Matty Godden - but saw a bid knocked-back by their League One rivals.

READ: Bryan Oviedo discusses his Sunderland future as interest in full-back hots up

Hull City eye League One manager as new boss

Hull City have apparently identified Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley as their number one target to succeed Nigel Adkins. The Mirror claim that the Championship side are prepared to battle rivals West Brom for Cowley, who led the Imps to the League Two title last season.

MORE: Jack Ross urged to give ‘class act’ midfielder a chance to shine next season

Blackpool near key appointment

Blackpool are thought to be nearing the appointment of a new assistant manager - as a former player is linked with the role. Chris Beech is the latest name to be mentioned as a potential candidate for the role, with the former Seasiders’ defender currently seeking work after leaving Rochdale last season. Ex-Blackpool striker Andy Preece is also thought to be a candidate for the role.