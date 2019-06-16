Former Oxford United defender Curtis Nelson has snubbed a move to Sunderland, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim that the centre back, who was heavily linked with the Black Cats in January, has shunned interest from the Wearsiders in order to join Championship outfit Cardiff City.

A host of defenders have been linked with Sunderland this summer, but Jack Ross’ priority seems to be strengthening his attacking options.

And a fresh forward has been linked with a move to Wearside after reports of approaches for Freddie Ladapo and Lawrence Shankland.

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma, who the Black Cats reportedly launched a £200,000 bid for in January, is reportedly once again gaining attention from Ross.

Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are also thought to be keen on Koroma, with the League Two side holding-out for a £500,000 fee for their promising prospect.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland stopper Max Stryjek has received a host of offers since leaving the Stadium of Light.

The Sun claim that National League outfit Eastleigh are keen on the Polish youngster, who also has admirers in his home country.

A former Sunderland man could be set to join one of their League One promotion rivals, too. Peterborough United have been credited with an interest in out-of-favour Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt - although wages could prove a stumbling block.

Posh may also be facing a battle to hold on to one of their prize assets, with wideman Sikiri Dembele linked with a move to Championship side Swansea. Dembele impressed after joining from Grimsby Town last season.

Former Black Cat James Vaughan could be on the move again this summer - but is unlikely to join Portsmouth, with whom he spent the second half of last season on loan. Instead, the experienced striker is reportedly set to team-up with Bradford CIty in League Two.

Pompey, meanwhile, have reportedly seen a bid accepted for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson - but Scottish giants Rangers remain confident of completing a deal. A fee of £600,000 is thought to be required to lure the 21-year-old away from Boundary Park.