League One Team of The Year based on most minutes played - including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Luton stars
We've already discovered who the EFL and PFA have selected for their League One Team of The Year - but how would it shape up if it was based on minutes played only?
Lining up in a 4-4-2 formation, click and scroll through the pages to see who makes the team for playing a regular part in their club's starting 11. Stat credit: Wyscout
1. Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)
Minutes played: 4489
2. Jack Stacey (Luton Town)
Minutes played: 4376
3. Curtis Nelson (Oxford United)
Minutes played: 4516
4. Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley)
Minutes played: 4470
