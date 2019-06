But how do they rate Sunderland’s chances of lifting the League One title? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how their chances compare to the rest of the third tier:

1. Bury Odds to win League One: 100/1 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Accrington Stanley Odds to win League One: 66/1 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Gillingham Odds to win League One: 66/1 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Bolton Wanderers Odds to win League One: 50/1 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more