Large fire breaks out next to Roots Hall ahead of Sunderland's trip to Southend

Southend United Football Club have confirmed a large fire was successfully dealt with just outside their football ground on Monday evening.

The fire broke out just next to Roots Hall Stadium, where Sunderland will face The Shrimpers this weekend, and thankfully nobody was hurt.

Firefighters were called to Victoria Avenue, Southend on Sea and reported that 10 pallets of artificial grass were alight and causing a large amount of smoke.

Southend United have since released the following statement via Twitter:

"Essex Fire Service have successfully attended to a fire which broke out just after 5.20pm in a storage area to the left of the Far Post Bar entrance. Nobody was injured and we are thankful to the quick response of @ECFRS (Essex Fire Service)"

Sunderland's final game of the regular League One campaign is scheduled to take place on Saturday (5:30 kick-off).