Kenny Jackett reveals why he believes his Portsmouth side have the edge over Sunderland

Kenny Jackett believes Portsmouth's success in cup competitions this season will stand them in good stead heading into the play-offs.

Sunderland host Pompey at the Stadium of Light tonight (KO 7.30pm) in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals.

With the regular 46-game season over, the play-offs are effectively a knockout competition with promotion to the Championship the prize for the winners.

And Jackett believes his side are well placed heading into the game. Pompey beat Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley in March.

Tonight will be the fourth time this season the two sides have faced each other this season.

He told the Portsmouth News: "It’s 100 per cent a cup competition.

"It’s 180 minutes and it does change, definitely.

"We have been reasonably successful in the cup competitions so hopefully we can continue to be.

"In terms of your team selection you have to be slightly different, more wide-ranging for the league.

"For the players as well, they have to know and recognise that in the first leg obviously there is a second leg coming."

The second leg takes place at Fratton Park on Thursday evening.

Doncaster Rovers take on Charlton Athletic in the other play-off semi-final. The final is held at Wembley on Sunday, May 26.