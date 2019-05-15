Kenny Jackett reveals latest injury update on key Portsmouth duo Brett Pitman and Lee Brown

Kenny Jackett will make an early decision over the fitness of key Portsmouth duo Brett Pitman and Lee Brown.

Pitman (hamstring) and Brown (Achilles) both missed the first leg 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

They will be put through their paces at Pompey’s training ground this morning and Jackett has outlined why he will make an early decision.

He told the Portsmouth News: “Brett and Lee were running outside yesterday – the acid test as to whether they make it or not is today.

“They will be in around 8.30am, so we’ll see. We’ll build them up and then get into full training to see if they are okay.

“Hopefully they can both train and get themselves up for Thursday evening.

“I won’t leave either them later than today, I just want to organise the team.

“Sometimes, in certain situations, you wait until the morning of the game – but that won’t happen in either of these cases.

“If they come through training, I think they’ll be okay, both of them are experienced enough and we’ll know if they are capable.

“It’s hard to read. Is it looking yes or is it looking no? It’s really difficult to tell. Until they go flat out, you don’t know.

“We are hopeful, but we’ll see today. If you are looking for a clue from me, I haven’t got much of one."