Jack Ross reveals Aiden McGeady injury latest ahead of League One play-off clash with Portsmouth

Jack Ross says Sunderland are yet to make a decision on Aiden McGeady ahead of Thursday's League One play-off semi-final clash with Portsmouth.

The Black Cats winger was named in the starting 11 for the first-leg only to pull up in the warm up with an ongoing problem with his foot.

Ross confirmed after the game the injections McGeady had been taking did not work to their usual affect, forcing him withdraw from the matchday squad all-together.

However, Ross refused to rule McGeady out for the showdown at Fratton Park, although admits his situation hasn't changed.

"He's not any different he was prior to the first-leg," Ross said in his pre-match press conference.

"We'll wait and make a sensible decision.

"We'll see how he feels and the right course of action."

Sunderland will have Alim Ozturk available for selection after his red card was overturned on Monday afternoon.

Despite playing the final 20 minutes with 10-men, Ross believes it's hard to judge whether it affected the final result.

Ross said: "I did think it was the incorrect decision so I'm pleased that common sense has prevailed.

"It obviously disappointing as it does have an impact on the game but we can't do anything about it now.

He said: "I don't want to dwell on it too much, it'd be wrong to say that because you have 11 men on the park, you'd score again.

"You don't know the rest of the game would pan out. I'm just glad we have him available for the second-leg."