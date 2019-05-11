Jack Ross reacts with Sunderland to appeal Alim Ozturk red card against Portsmouth

Sunderland will appeal Alim Ozturk's red card, Jack Ross has confirmed.

The centre back was sent off in the 67th minute of the 1-0 League One play-off semi-final against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light for bringing down Pompey skipper Gareth Evans outside the area with the midfielder going away from goal.

The decision angered the Sunderland players and staff.

Ross has tonight confirmed they will appeal the red card, with Ozturk facing a one-game ban with the second leg due to take place at Fratton Park on Thursday night.

Ross said: "My reaction at the time was that it was impossible for me to say whether it was a foul from my point of view, my only criticism was that it wasn’t a clear goalscoring opportunity.

“The touch has taken the player towards the side of the box and having watched it again I’d be of the same opinion.

“We will appeal it on that basis. I don’t think it was clear and obvious.

“People will think I would say that, but I have tried to take a balanced view. I felt it was an incorrect decision. Once it happens it is about trying to find a way to win the game.”

On the game, Ross said: “I think we know coming into these two legged ties that the first tends to be more tentative and tense and the first half was that.

“Second half was much better from us, beforehand you would take any advantage going into the second leg away from home, especially the way the last 25 minutes panned out.”