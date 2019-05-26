Jack Ross reacts to latest Sunderland investment talk after Mark Campbell spotted at League One play-off final defeat

Jack Ross has had no dialogue recently over any potential new investment at Sunderland following the appearance of US businessman Mark Campbell at the play-off final.

The Black Cats have been condemned to another season in League One following a brutal play-off final defeat to Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks scored with virtually the last kick of the game to win 2-1 and seal promotion to the Championship.

Defender Patrick Bauer had an initial header blocked from a cross, but was on hand to scramble home the rebound.

For Sunderland, they are now resigned to another season in the third tier after their lowest ever finish to a league campaign, fifth and a play-off final defeat.

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have been open in recent weeks about their plans to bring in more investment this summer and Campbell, who has been linked with potential investment in the Black Cats, was pictured alongside Donald.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a partial takeover or fresh investment in recent weeks, and Campbell's attendance at the showpiece event could hint that news is imminent.

Ross insists he has had no fresh dialogue from the owners but says his focus in the build-up to the Wembley final has obviously been on trying to win promotion.

Asked if there had been any fresh dialogue with him over possible investment this summer, Ross told the Echo: “No, none whatsoever.

“My focus was understandably very much on this game and trying to make sure we won it.

“I haven’t had any dialogue with regards that, I have no idea what lies ahead over the coming days.

“What happens, will happen.”

Campbell was shown sat alongside Donald and co-owner Juan Sartori in the royal box.

It was previously reported that he was fronting a consortium interested in investing in the Black Cats, with the club's current ownership keen to secure fresh capital ahead of the new campaign.

Campbell's consortium is believed to have links to both the US and the Far East and has also been linked with investment in Scottish side Falkirk.

Owner Donald has stressed that he will still be at the club in some capacity next season but is considering a range of options with talks ongoing.