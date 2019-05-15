Sunderland will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Portsmouth.

Jack Ross' play-off dilemma, Sunderland's Portsmouth hoodoo plus Charlton boss make surprise admission: League One play-off preview

Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Doncaster will hope to seal a place in the League One play-off final this week - but what can we expect?

We take a closer look at the crucial second leg semi-final ties which will take place over the next two days:

The Sunderland man was forced to withdraw from the starting XI on Saturday due to his ongoing foot injury. Black Cats boss Jack Ross didn't rule out a return for the second leg, saying "we'll wait and make a sensible decision."

1. Will Jack Ross risk Aiden McGeady?

Pompey also have injury concerns and are monitoring the fitness of defender Lee Brown and forward Brett Pitman, who both missed the first leg. The pair were due to have late fitness tests on Wednesday.

2. Portsmouth also have injury concerns

Ross could have a late joker card up his sleeve with forward Duncan Watmore back in training. "It gives us something else to ponder ahead of the game on Thursday." said Ross earlier this week.

3. The Black Cats could spring a late surprise

EFL pundit Don Goodman is expecting another close encounter at Fratton Park.'"What we saw the other evening is an example of two teams that know each other incredibly well that have earned how to nullify each others' strengths."

4. An ex-Sunderland striker is expecting another tight tie

