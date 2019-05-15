Jack Ross' play-off dilemma, Sunderland's Portsmouth hoodoo plus Charlton boss make surprise admission: League One play-off preview
Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Doncaster will hope to seal a place in the League One play-off final this week - but what can we expect?
We take a closer look at the crucial second leg semi-final ties which will take place over the next two days:
1. Will Jack Ross risk Aiden McGeady?
The Sunderland man was forced to withdraw from the starting XI on Saturday due to his ongoing foot injury. Black Cats boss Jack Ross didn't rule out a return for the second leg, saying "we'll wait and make a sensible decision."
Pompey also have injury concerns and are monitoring the fitness of defender Lee Brown and forward Brett Pitman, who both missed the first leg. The pair were due to have late fitness tests on Wednesday.
4. An ex-Sunderland striker is expecting another tight tie
EFL pundit Don Goodman is expecting another close encounter at Fratton Park.'"What we saw the other evening is an example of two teams that know each other incredibly well that have earned how to nullify each others' strengths."