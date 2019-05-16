'Jack Ross nailed that!': Sunderland fans hail manager as he seals second Wembley trip

Sunderland fans have reacted to their 0-0 draw with Portsmouth - which sealed a trip to Wembley in the League One play-off final.

And supporters have been full of praise for manager Jack Ross who - while his team selection was questioned prior to the game - oversaw a defensive masterclass at Fratton Park.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

@Craig_SAFC said: "What a fantastic performance from all of the lads tonight! It’s exactly what we needed and I couldn’t be prouder of them! Bring on Wembley!!"

@jameshaddrick added: "After the last 5 weeks of watching #safc play I genuinely did not think we would pull off it off over two legs but Jack Ross absolutely nailed that. Haway the lads, we're off to Wembley! (Again) here's to hoping for a better result next time"

@BenHall_85 tweeted: "COME ON SUNDERLAND!! Absolutely over the moon with that performance. McLaughlin MOTM by far, exceptional performance. Just booked my flight from Toronto for the final! HAAAAWAAAAYY!!!"

@huds8118 posted: "Fair play to Jack Ross, got that spot on tonight. Superb selection and tactics."

@ScottAvalanche commented: "This game is exactly why Jack Ross must stay regardless of the result. Two incredibly well matched teams, but with the additions of Maguire and Leadbitter we ground our way through the 2nd leg."

@MarkLundie1 added: "Credit to the players. They played their hearts out and showed great composure in cauldron atmosphere. Pompey not nice to face and it was a battle. We stood up to it though and well done Sunderland! Another trip to Wembley, dare to dream?"

@KyleConnolly14 said: "Class defensive performance that, from the front to the back and management as well"

@Breheny8 tweeted: "So back to Wembley it is... we’ve played best part of half a season of dreadful, negative football and have one last chance to get out at the first attempt ... Please"

@MJacko1989: "The referee bottled sending 2 of there lads off tonight like. Hope we get a decent official in the final."