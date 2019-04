With less than a month to go until the end of the regular Football League season, the League One promotion race remains in the balance.

We take a closer look at what could prove to be a pivotal weekend in the third tier, and what's in store for Sunderland and their rivals. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

Despite being outside the top two, automatic promotion remains in Sunderland's hands. Sixth-place Doncaster also have plenty to play for ahead of the 5:15pm kick-off at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady played 26 minutes against Coventry last time out despite Ross admitting the winger was 'nowhere near fit'. McGeady is a doubt to face Donny yet Chris Maguire and Lee Cattermole could return.

Donny's top scorer John Marquis is expected to return to face Sunderland after completing the concussion recovery protocol. The striker missed his side's win over Plymouth last time out and has scored 19 league goals this term.

The Addicks could move level on points with second-place Barnsley if Lee Bowyer's side win at Oxford in the 1pm kick-off. Charlton have won nine of their last seven games, drawing the other two.

Pompey are level on points with Sunderland having played the same number of games. Yet the Blues face a tricky test away at Burton at 3pm. The Brewers have taken points off the Black Cats and Barnsley in recent weeks.

If Charlton win at Oxford and Portsmouth avoid defeat at Burton, Sunderland could find themselves fifth in the table before they kick-off at 5:15pm. Who will be able to handle the pressure?

The Tykes, who currently sit second, could move five points clear of Sunderland if they beat Shrewsbury on home turf at 3pm. They will have played two games more than the Black Cats though.

Luton's 28-game unbeaten run came to an end last weekend after a 3-1 defeat at Charlton. The Hatters are still five points clear at the top of the table, though, ahead of Saturday's trip to Accrington Stanley.

The Posh sit seventh in League One, five points off Doncaster with a game in hand. With Donny not playing until later in the day, Peterborough could close the gap on the play-off places if they win at Fleetwood.