Jack Ross hopes to have missing quartet back for Portsmouth clash as he provides update on Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole & Co

Jack Ross hopes to have four of his walking wounded back in training this week ahead of the League One play-off semi-final against Portsmouth.

Lee Cattermole, skipper George Honeyman, Lewis Morgan and Aiden McGeady all missed the 2-1 defeat to Southend United, Sunderland making four changes from the side beaten at Fleetwood Town.

Sunderland were on the end of the same scoreline, another late goal as the Black Cats finished 5th in League One, their lowest ever league finish.

Sunderland now have to quickly dust themselves down for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

And he hopes to have the quartet back among his options for that game.

McGeady has missed the last two games while the club manages his fractured foot, Cattermole was rested with a few knocks while Honeyman has an ongoing knee complaint.

Lewis Morgan missed the game with concussion but is expected back in training this week.

Ross said: “Lee just had a couple of minor knocks, it was a sensible decision, he has played a lot of games.

“Aiden, we hope will benefit from this extended break he has had and be back available.

“Lewis suffered concussion in training otherwise he would have been involved today.

“He will be back training in the next couple of days once protocol is followed.

“George has had an ongoing problem with his knee but we were able to get some work done on that by missing today as well.

“All four of them, will join back in training this week.

“That is a big boost to us as well.”

Lynden Gooch and Will Grigg both produced poor performances and were hooked in the second half.

When asked about the reason behind their withdrawal, Ross said: “No, just purely tactical.”