Jack Ross has this message for his Sunderland squad as they look to repeat Portsmouth heroics against Charlton Athletic

Jack Ross has urged any disappointed Sunderland player to make their mark on the play-off final on Sunday.

The Black Cats boss has been weighing up a number of key selection decisions this week after two impressive performances against Portsmouth in the semi-final.

Sunderland face Charlton Athletic at Wembley for the chance to seal their immediate return to the Championship.

The 1-0 win over Pompey has given Ross confidence that his squad can come together to deliver a result.

"I think as a squad, I genuinely think they were brilliant over the two games," Ross said.

"They've not pulled up in trees in terms of, 'wow', but they've just, as a squad, Lynden coming into the team for the first leg late, good.

"Chris coming off the bench, good.

"Grant coming in to start the second leg.

"Griggy coming on in the second leg, managing the game, all that is brilliant for me as a manager.

"Each and every one played their part.

"Sunday we're going to need that, whether it be starting or coming off the bench," he added.

"There'll be players disappointed they don't start but then it's the impact they have if they have the opportunity to get on the pitch.

"I sensed in the lead up to the Portsmouth game that the players were alright, and I've sensed that again this week, they're at ease with themselves and have a really good focus."

Will Grigg has struggled for form of late but was excellent as the Black Cats saw out the game at Fratton Park, and Ross has no doubt that he will be ready to deliver at the national stadium, whether it be in a starting role or coming on from the bench.

"Will is easy to speak to," Ross said.

"He takes on board what you say and he's quite honest, he knows that the last couple of games of the regular season were below the levels that he had been at.

"The first leg, he would have played at some point but the circumstances of the red card [meant he didn't] and he understood that.

"I think his impact on the second leg was good.

"He's trained well, looked bright.

"It's been a challenging season for him for different reasons but he'll be ready to go on Sunday, one way or another."