Jack Ross handed major injury boosts ahead of Sunderland's play-off clash with Portsmouth

Jack Ross has been been handed a major injury boost ahead of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Portsmouth - with the Black Cats set to be at full strength.

Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman all missed the trip to Southend on Saturday through injury, but are all expected to return when Pompey visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

And Ross is also set to welcome Duncan Watmore back into the fold, with the attacking having returned to training with the club today.

The visit of Kenny Jackett's side may come slightly too soon for Watmore, but Ross will have some selection headaches with a near-full squad to pick from.

"We're pretty much at full strength now," admitted the Black Cats boss.

"Aiden has benefited from this extended break we've managed to give him.

"Lee and George had some minor issues that meant they missed the Southend game, but they'll be fine.

"We even had Duncan Watmore back on the training pitch today, but it's maybe a little bit too soon for him in terms of this game this weekend.

"But we're in good health and it's a good time to be in that position."

While Watmore may have returned to training today, McGeady is yet to take part in a full session - but is expected to return to the training pitch on Friday.

And Ross is still keen to employ caution when it comes to the wideman, after he fractured his foot last month.

McGeady played through the pain barrier for several weeks, but Ross feels he is now reaping the rewards of a spell on the sidelines.

"He will train tomorrow," said Ross of McGeady.

"That has been a conscious decision. He possibly could have trained today but this extended break he has been able to have has been of real benefit to him.

"Ideally he would have another two, three or four weeks of rest to allow him to heal, but he's certainly benefited from it.

"He feels good and is looking forward to the game."