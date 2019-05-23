Jack Ross gives in-depth verdict of his first year at Sunderland, Charlton final and what could come next

Have your say

Saturday will mark one year in charge of Sunderland AFC for Jack Ross.

The manager was on holiday then, excited and bullish about the challenge ahead.

A challenging pre-season followed and it is fair to say that when Sunderland stepped onto the field to face Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the season, no one was quite sure what to expect.

An early wobble was brought to an exhilarating end when Lynden Gooch swooped to spark delirium.

That will always be a highlight, Ross insists.

From that point there have been highs and lows, comeback wins, late wins, late goals conceded, Wembley heartbreak and so much more.

It is the quirk of the Football League play-offs that all of that, how it will be judged and how it will be remembered, now comes down to one game.

Ross knows only a win over Lee Bowyer’s side will see this first year marked as a success.

Nevertheless, he will be proud of his work no matter what the result.

“Ultimately in football you’re judged by results on a weekly basis and then the end result of the season, and I was clear in my ambition to get the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking,” he said.

“That was also my ambition to manage in the Championship within a season, because I could have done that before now but I wanted to come here.

“Then you balance it up with what we’ve had to deal with as a club, where we are now, I think there’s a lot that we’ve done well and improved.

“Ultimately for me, right now, it’s about winning promotion and making it a successful season.

“If the dust settles and we haven’t done that, we’ll take it from there. But right now the focus is just on winning the game on Sunday.

‘Relentless’ has been one of the words used most by Ross this season.

It has been a draining campaign that has seen him take high praise at times, and stinging criticism at others.

“I’ve got greyer!” he jokes.

“I’ve learned a lot.

“That’s been the great thing for me.

“If you feel as if as a manager you’ve stopped learning or stopped evolving, then I wouldn’t enjoy it.

“I like to challenge myself and some of the challenges here, some that people have seen and some they haven’t, I’ve always backed myself to be fairly resilient, and this [job] has taken it to another level.

“You’ve got to be thick-skinned, trust in yourself and have faith in your own abilities, remain true to them.

“That’s strengthened over the year.

“You can’t get belligerent or stubborn because then it’s a problem, but I think you’ve got to have that trust in what you do.”

Sunderland’s new regime brought a feel-good factor back to the club but there have been plenty of challenges, too.

A threadbare squad at the start of the season.

Massive disparity in squad wages, some players not returning for pre-season.

A contractual wrangle that saw the top scorer leave in January.

Promotion remains the required aim but Ross is proud of navigating the occasionally choppy waters.

“I try and keep my emotions balanced,” he said.

“But I’ve probably been on a journey, from taking the job in the summer and thinking, ‘I can go there and do this, do that, bang’.

“Then coming in and, ‘wow’. The weeks leading up to the players coming back, having no idea about my squad, through pre-season and then even the Charlton game, a midfield three of Luke, George and Bali, the bench inexperienced as well.

“You think you might have to tough it out but then you start the season well, and you think it could be alright.

“Then you have a bit of a dip.

“What I’m trying to say is you can forget how you felt.

“The truth is if I went back to then I’d probably think [play-off final] is alright.

"Anyone in my shoes at the point I think would have said, if we can get there that’ll be OK.

“Loads [has happened],” he added.

“I watched something the other day and there’s Callum McManaman training with me.

“I think it was the first day [of pre-season].

“You forget, he was probably our best player of pre-season.

“Then you forget he went like that [clicks fingers].

“Then there’s Josh [Maja], who doesn’t get spoken about a lot, because Will [Grigg] signed of course and the hype with that.

“But we lost a player who understand how we played and was good in our team, I think he’d have got close to 30 goals.

“You can forget these things as time goes on, there’ve been a lot of different challenges.”

Sunday is a massive game for the club, particularly given the off-field uncertainty and talk of potential new investment.

When Ross considers the potential consequences of defeat or victory, his answer underpins the way he has managed throughout this turbulent year.

Control the controllables. Prepare thoroughly.

“I’ve always been interested in leadership and reading about it,” he said.

“I was reading recently about Roman generals and how they all studied Alexander the Great.

“They looked at people who had led wars and battles.

“They looked at tactics and preparation.

“But then they all made sacrifices to the Gods, because there’s an element of fate to it all.

“That’s why over the course of the Portsmouth games I was quite calm. We had worked hard on being prepared for the game and it’s for the same for this Sunday.

“But when the game starts, there’s an element of your preparation playing a part and there’s elements that you can’t control.

“I look at Doncaster’s semi final against Charlton, the Doncaster goalie slips coming for a cross.

“Is that Grant McCann’s fault? No.

“Is it Lee Bowyer’s genius? No. It’s just fate.

“If you do your work and your preparation as thoroughly as you can, I’m always comfortable with where I’m at.

“All the things that are a consequence of however the result goes, I can’t control that, I’ll just have to deal with it when it comes along."

Plans are in place either way, though it is clear that much will be dependent on what happens off the field.

"We’ve done it [planned] to an extent," Ross said.

"We have as much in place [as we can].

"There’s obviously a degree of uncertainty but I made my peace with that a while ago.

"I don’t just mean in terms of winning and losing on Sunday, there’s the shape of the [ownership] club as well.

"I can’t do anything about that.

"It’s helped me refocus on what I can do, which is work with the players.

"That’s helped me in a way, escape into that."

Charlton will provide a stern test but the way Sunderland bounced back from their regular season disappointment gives Ross a lot of belief in his players.

“Our internal ambition was always to do that [win automatic promotion],” he said.

“We fell short but I did think there was an apathy around us being involved in the play-offs.

“We used that to our advantage in here, we spoke about it, reminded the players that they’d put a lot of work into this season.

“58 games just to chuck it? Rubbish.

“The great thing is they responded to that, and it allowed us to refocus.

“We were so clearheaded going into that Portsmouth game.

“We spoke about three doors between them and success.

“They’ve gone through two and have one more to go, it’s not a bad position to be in.”